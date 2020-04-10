'The Batman' Director Matt Reeves Gives Update on Film During Coronavirus Hiatus Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 23 hours ago )

Matt Reeves is updating fans on the status of The Batman. Production on the 53-year-old director’s movie, starring Robert Pattinson, is currently on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. “We’re not officially editing right now,” Matt told Deadline, “We’ve actually shot a quarter of the movie and I have been pouring through dailies, [...] 👓 View full article

