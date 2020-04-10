Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > 'The Batman' Director Matt Reeves Gives Update on Film During Coronavirus Hiatus

'The Batman' Director Matt Reeves Gives Update on Film During Coronavirus Hiatus

Just Jared Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Matt Reeves is updating fans on the status of The Batman. Production on the 53-year-old director’s movie, starring Robert Pattinson, is currently on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. “We’re not officially editing right now,” Matt told Deadline, “We’ve actually shot a quarter of the movie and I have been pouring through dailies, [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DOMINO2477

Dominic RT @IGN: The Batman director Matt Reeves revealed only about "a quarter of the movie" has been filmed, but he's keeping busy until producti… 8 minutes ago

rpattinsonfr

Robert Pattinson Online RT @DEADLINE: ‘The Batman’ Director Matt Reeves On DC Pic During COVID-19 Hiatus; Unraveling ‘Tales From The Loop’ & Netflix Slate https://… 36 minutes ago

sunnysideup199

sunnyside☀️ RT @GeekTyrant: 🔥ICYMI: THE BATMAN Director Matt Reeves Teases His Take on Batman and Discusses His Love For BATMAN RETURNS and THE DARK KN… 50 minutes ago

ipektus

𝑰𝒑𝒆𝒌 RT @screenrant: The Batman director Matt Reeves confirms the film will NOT be an origin story. https://t.co/e8VgTJg0ei https://t.co/tR7xJd… 56 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.