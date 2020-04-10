Jamie Dornan Defends Gal Gadot's 'Imagine' Video, Reveals Who Asked Him to Participate

Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

Jamie Dornan is one of the many celebrities who was featured in Gal Gadot‘s viral “Imagine” video and he’s speaking out to defend the intentions of the video. Gal gathered a bunch of celebs to sing snippets of the John Lennon song “Imagine” to show support for people around the world affected by the current [...] 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: Bang Media - Published 4 hours ago Jamie Dornan defends Gal Gadot's Imagine video 01:08 Jamie Dornan has defended his participation in Gal Gadot's 'Imagine' video, saying that the actress was just trying to do a nice thing.