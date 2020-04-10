Vikrant Massey: Watched The Godfather series all over again Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

A few days ago, Vikrant Massey posted a message on his social media that read, "As you binge-watch your tenth series, read a book or sleep to music, remember that in the darkest days when everything stopped, you turned to artistes." Massey was in the middle of shooting the Taapsee Pannu-starrer Haseen Dillruba when the country... A few days ago, Vikrant Massey posted a message on his social media that read, "As you binge-watch your tenth series, read a book or sleep to music, remember that in the darkest days when everything stopped, you turned to artistes." Massey was in the middle of shooting the Taapsee Pannu-starrer Haseen Dillruba when the country 👓 View full article

