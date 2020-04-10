Global  

Angelina Jolie Writes Op-Ed on How Children Are Vulnerable During the Pandemic

Just Jared Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Children might not be at risk for coronavirus, but Angelina Jolie is revealing how children are still vulnerable during the pandemic. The 44-year-old Oscar-winning actress and humanitarian wrote an op-ed piece for Time in which she says that young people who are victims of abuse will be unsafe at home during isolation. “Isolating a victim [...]
News video: Angelina Jolie worried about child abuse victims during lockdown

Angelina Jolie worried about child abuse victims during lockdown 00:53

 Angelina Jolie has urged her fellow Americans to keep in touch with at-risk families during the coronavirus lockdown.

