Angelina Jolie Writes Op-Ed on How Children Are Vulnerable During the Pandemic Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Children might not be at risk for coronavirus, but Angelina Jolie is revealing how children are still vulnerable during the pandemic. The 44-year-old Oscar-winning actress and humanitarian wrote an op-ed piece for Time in which she says that young people who are victims of abuse will be unsafe at home during isolation. “Isolating a victim [...] 👓 View full article

