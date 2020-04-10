Global  

You Can Watch 'Trolls World Tour' at Home Now - Here's How!

Just Jared Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Trolls World Tour should have been in movie theaters everywhere right now, but Universal Pictures decided to release the movie on digital since all of the theaters are closed! Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake returned for the animated sequel alongside a star-studded cast that also includes James Corden, Rachel Bloom, Kelly Clarkson, Sam Rockwell, Jamie [...]
