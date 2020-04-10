Global  

After positive coronavirus diagnosis, Shaza Morani now tests negative

Mid-Day Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
In what must come as a huge relief for the Moranis, Shaza Morani has now tested negative for coronavirus. While showing no symptoms of the virus, Shaza had tested positive earlier, and was followed by sister Zoa and producer father Karim Morani.

Shaza underwent a second test for COVID-19 and tested negative for it. A source...
