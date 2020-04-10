Akshay Kumar donates Rs 3 crore to BMC

Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

While India continues its fight with the Coronavirus pandemic, celebrities from different film industries have been doing their best to help the goevrnment in whatever way possible. While many have contributed huge amounts to the different relief funds of the government, some have been even distributing essentials to the needy and even taking care of the strays in these difficult time. Setting a great inspiration for everyone, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar recently contributed a whopping Rs 25 crore to the PM CARES Fund so that the government could go ahead in its fight to contain the virus with more vigour. Now as per latest reports, the star has further donated a sum of Rs 3 crore to the BMC to aid them in making the PPE, masks and rapid testing kits that are needed in more numbers than before to protect the health workers from contracting the disease from the infected patients they are treating and to quickly test more people for COVID-19.


