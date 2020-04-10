Global  

Coronavirus scare: Soundarya Sharma turns T-shirt into mask

Mid-Day Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Actress Soundarya Sharma, who is currently stuck in Los Angeles, has used her T-shirt to make a mask during lockdown due to COVID-19. Soundarya has even shared a video on how to make your own mask if you don't have one.

"As we all are aware that the entire world is facing shortage of masks. I haven't been able to buy one....
