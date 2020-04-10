Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > COVID-19 outbreak: Sonu Sood offers his Juhu hotel for healthcare workers

COVID-19 outbreak: Sonu Sood offers his Juhu hotel for healthcare workers

Mid-Day Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
At a time when the world is coming together to fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic, our healthcare workers in India are finding allies in Bollywood celebrities. While B-town has been at the forefront of contributing towards government funds to fight COVID-19, some have opened up their personal spaces for our brave...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Published
News video: Healthcare workers' rights in question during COVID-19 pandemic

Healthcare workers' rights in question during COVID-19 pandemic 02:16

 Health care workers across Ohio are raising new questions concerning their legal rights as the coronavirus pushes hospitals and staff to unimaginable limits.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rrr23saini

Rajneesh Singh RT @CNNnews18: Sonu Sood has offered his hotel in Juhu to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to be used as a quarantine facility amid t… 10 hours ago

news18dotcom

News18.com Sonu Sood has offered his hotel in Juhu to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to be used as a quarantine facili… https://t.co/ot5HwN5xsY 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.