COVID-19 outbreak: Sonu Sood offers his Juhu hotel for healthcare workers Friday, 10 April 2020

At a time when the world is coming together to fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic, our healthcare workers in India are finding allies in Bollywood celebrities. While B-town has been at the forefront of contributing towards government funds to fight COVID-19, some have opened up their personal spaces for our brave... 👓 View full article

Tweets about this Rajneesh Singh RT @CNNnews18: Sonu Sood has offered his hotel in Juhu to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to be used as a quarantine facility amid t… 10 hours ago News18.com Sonu Sood has offered his hotel in Juhu to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to be used as a quarantine facili… https://t.co/ot5HwN5xsY 12 hours ago