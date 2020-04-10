Why Quibi's free trial went from 14 days to 90 days Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Tech giant Meg Whitman and Hollywood vet Jeffrey Katzenberg, the founders of Quibi, have bet $1.75 billion that you’ll watch this thriller, “A Most Dangerous Game,” or others in their already full spate of content programming. They hired some very famous people to join them — Chrissy Tiegen, LeBron James, Sophie Turner, Jennifer Lopez, Steven Spielberg, Will Forte, Bill Murray, Kevin Hart, Kaitlin Olson and Sam Raimi, to name a few — to make some very highbrow shows, akin to big-budget HBO dramas and Netflix standouts. But there’s one big difference setting them apart: All Quibi episodes are just 7-10 minutes long each to be consumed in “quick bites.” (“Quibi,” to be clear, is a portmanteau of the phrase.) 👓 View full article

