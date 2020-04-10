Global  

Mika Brzezinski: Would U.S. Death Toll From Coronavirus Be Lower If Trump Had ‘Done His Job?’

Mediaite Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
With the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus moving north of 16,000, Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski openly wondered just how many fewer might American citizens had President Donald Trump done his job.
