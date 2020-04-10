Global  

Cardi B Slams Young Bernie Sanders Supporters After He Drops Out: 'Y'all Motherf--kers Don't Vote'

Just Jared Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Cardi B is unhappy with fellow supporters of Bernie Sanders. The 27-year-old “Bodak Yellow” rapper called out his base on Thursday (April 9) on her Instagram Story following the news of the Vermont senator dropping out of the presidential race. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cardi B “I’m really upset at everybody, because [...]
News video: Bernie Sanders Ends Presidential Run, Leaving Bay Area Supporters In Tough Spot

Bernie Sanders Ends Presidential Run, Leaving Bay Area Supporters In Tough Spot 02:32

 Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign came to an end Wednesday as the Vermont senator announced he was withdrawing from the race, leaving many of his supporters in the Bay Area in a tough spot. John Ramos reports. (4-8-2020)

