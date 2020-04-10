A pop-up food pantry in Southern California on Thursday drew so many people that the line of cars waiting for free groceries stretched about a mile, a haunting sign of how the coronavirus pandemic has hurt the working poor. Ryan Brooks reports.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Citi-Digests "Sandra Bullock provides coronavirus relief with donation of 6,000 N95 masks to Los Angeles hospitals" via FOX NEWS… https://t.co/aBgbnr50i3 13 minutes ago
Dawn Squires Sandra Bullock provides coronavirus relief with donation of 6,000 N95 masks to Los Angeles hospitals https://t.co/8KVQzm1SRH #FoxNews27 minutes ago
Chuck Long Sandra Bullock provides coronavirus relief with donation of 6,000 N95 masks to Los Angeles hospitals
https://t.co/AUsNCivlEK 28 minutes ago
Grey Worm 🐉🐉🐉🇺🇸🐉🇯🇵⭐⭐⭐⭐ RT @RTerriers: Sandra Bullock provides coronavirus relief with donation of 6,000 N95 masks to Los Angeles hospitals https://t.co/ZzawCOs4ri… 33 minutes ago
jdifrancis Sandra Bullock provides coronavirus relief with donation of 6,000 N95 masks to Los Angeles hospitals
https://t.co/xmRAMCGzv0 34 minutes ago
𓋹 Roosevelt Terriers🌟🌟🌟 𓋹 Sandra Bullock provides coronavirus relief with donation of 6,000 N95 masks to Los Angeles hospitals https://t.co/ZzawCOs4ri #FoxNews41 minutes ago