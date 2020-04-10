Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Sandra Bullock provides coronavirus relief with donation of 6,000 N95 masks to Los Angeles hospitals

Sandra Bullock provides coronavirus relief with donation of 6,000 N95 masks to Los Angeles hospitals

FOXNews.com Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Sandra Bullock is doing her part to help frontline workers battling the coronavirus pandemic by donating 6,000 N95 masks to hospitals in Los Angeles.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Mile of cars lines up for LA food giveaway

Mile of cars lines up for LA food giveaway 01:33

 A pop-up food pantry in Southern California on Thursday drew so many people that the line of cars waiting for free groceries stretched about a mile, a haunting sign of how the coronavirus pandemic has hurt the working poor. Ryan Brooks reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CDigests

Citi-Digests "Sandra Bullock provides coronavirus relief with donation of 6,000 N95 masks to Los Angeles hospitals" via FOX NEWS… https://t.co/aBgbnr50i3 13 minutes ago

DawnSquires

Dawn Squires Sandra Bullock provides coronavirus relief with donation of 6,000 N95 masks to Los Angeles hospitals https://t.co/8KVQzm1SRH #FoxNews 27 minutes ago

chuckleslong

Chuck Long Sandra Bullock provides coronavirus relief with donation of 6,000 N95 masks to Los Angeles hospitals https://t.co/AUsNCivlEK 28 minutes ago

GreyWor50826251

Grey Worm 🐉🐉🐉🇺🇸🐉🇯🇵⭐⭐⭐⭐ RT @RTerriers: Sandra Bullock provides coronavirus relief with donation of 6,000 N95 masks to Los Angeles hospitals https://t.co/ZzawCOs4ri… 33 minutes ago

jdifrancis

jdifrancis Sandra Bullock provides coronavirus relief with donation of 6,000 N95 masks to Los Angeles hospitals https://t.co/xmRAMCGzv0 34 minutes ago

RTerriers

𓋹 Roosevelt Terriers🌟🌟🌟 𓋹 Sandra Bullock provides coronavirus relief with donation of 6,000 N95 masks to Los Angeles hospitals https://t.co/ZzawCOs4ri #FoxNews 41 minutes ago

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. Sandra Bullock provides coronavirus relief with donation of 6,000 N95 masks to Los Angeles hospitals | Fox News https://t.co/oLHYpsZ8mV 46 minutes ago

Paul20044150

Paul RT @R3Thorns: Sandra Bullock provides coronavirus relief with donation of 6,000 N95 masks to Los Angeles hospitals https://t.co/1Uw0xJBAsc… 47 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.