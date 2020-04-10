2 Chainz Says He Bodied “Mercy” Verse Over Kanye West, Big Sean + Pusha-T: “No Disrespect”
Friday, 10 April 2020 () When Atlanta rap superstar 2 Chainz hopped on Kanye West‘s 2012 track “Mercy,” he set out to kill the competition. Nearly a decade later fans are still discussing who had the best verse on the hit song and Big Toni himself has finally chimed in. Big Facts This week, 2 Chainz went to Instagram to […]
The post 2 Chainz Says He Bodied “Mercy” Verse Over Kanye West, Big Sean + Pusha-T: “No Disrespect” appeared first on .
Produced: Pro (Jaysn Prolifiq)
https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/
Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst
https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/
Video Edit: CT (Clifton Tate)
https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/
Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube:
http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe
Check out more of DX...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
K Dubb 2 Chainz Says He Bodied “Mercy” Verse Over Kanye West, Big Sean + Pusha-T: “No Disrespect” https://t.co/wleERiqHGF #music#feedly6 days ago
SOHH 2 Chainz Says He Bodied "Mercy" Verse Over Kanye West, Big Sean + Pusha-T: "No Disrespect" https://t.co/xJ0PDEnjrx https://t.co/Atxi1wFKns 6 days ago