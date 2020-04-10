The Beastie Boys Call Out Racism Towards Asian Community Amid Pandemic Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

The Beastie Boys are not down with discrimination. The “Intergalactic” New York hip-hop collective condemned racism towards the Asian community in a Facebook post on Thursday (April 9). “How about we give it a break with racism. Being hateful towards people of Asian descent will not keep you safe from this Coronavirus. We’re all in [...] 👓 View full article

