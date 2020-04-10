Global  

The Beastie Boys Call Out Racism Towards Asian Community Amid Pandemic

Just Jared Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
The Beastie Boys are not down with discrimination. The “Intergalactic” New York hip-hop collective condemned racism towards the Asian community in a Facebook post on Thursday (April 9). “How about we give it a break with racism. Being hateful towards people of Asian descent will not keep you safe from this Coronavirus. We’re all in [...]
