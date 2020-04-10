Global  

Ashley Graham Opens Up About a Model's Shady Response to Her 'Sports Illustrated' Cover

Just Jared Friday, 10 April 2020
Ashley Graham is not without some critics. The 32-year-old model got candid in a conversation with Naomi Campbell on her new YouTube series, No Filter With Naomi. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ashley Graham During their conversation, Ashley spoke about her historic 2016 Sports Illustrated photo shoot, in which she became the first [...]
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published
News video: Ashley Graham reveals another model questioned her SI photoshoot

Ashley Graham reveals another model questioned her SI photoshoot 01:07

 Ashley Graham reveals another model questioned her SI photoshoot She was the first plus-size star to be featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, but Ashley has now revealed that one unnamed model wasn't supportive of the much-discussed decision. Speaking to Naomi Campbell Ashley...

