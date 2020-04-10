Moana star Auli'i Cravalho comes out as bisexual Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

"Moana" star Auli'i Cravalho used TikTok and lyrics from an Eminem song to come out as bisexual.



The 19-year-old took to TikTok on Thursday, where she lip-synced portions of Eminem's "Those kinda nights", featuring Ed Sheeran, particularly one that read, "She said: "No, I'm bi'.", reports dailymail.co.uk.



She further... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this b RT @BillboardPride: ‘Moana’ Star Auli’i Cravalho Comes Out as Bisexual, With the Help of an Eminem Song https://t.co/v3uKSTl2CZ 15 minutes ago Billboard Pride ‘Moana’ Star Auli’i Cravalho Comes Out as Bisexual, With the Help of an Eminem Song https://t.co/v3uKSTl2CZ 41 minutes ago DJ Parker ‘Moana’ Star Auli’i Cravalho Comes Out as Bisexual, With the Help of an Eminem Song https://t.co/WwQ0042PB7 41 minutes ago BoothLenders ‘Moana’ Star Auli’i Cravalho Comes Out as Bisexual, With the Help of an Eminem Song https://t.co/JUrCyIQ0QP 42 minutes ago GoFarther ‘Moana’ Star Auli’i Cravalho Comes Out as Bisexual, With the Help of an Eminem Song https://t.co/9myblA1XJx 42 minutes ago Tom Kunji Kunjummen RT @autostraddle: Moana’s Auli’i Cravalho casually comes out as bisexual on TikTok! https://t.co/mQtUWtqY8p https://t.co/8bzAJK3AYd 52 minutes ago 🌸Ally🛡Cat🌸 RT @we_are_biscuit: Auli'i Cravalho, Star of Disney's 'Moana,' Comes Out as Bisexual https://t.co/VAgeSpnSRJ 59 minutes ago Jan Jansen Music ‘Moana’ Star Auli’i Cravalho Comes Out as Bisexual, With the Help of an Eminem Song https://t.co/Ix2TX1ECYb… https://t.co/gv3iAuvtDi 1 hour ago