Moana star Auli'i Cravalho comes out as bisexual

Mid-Day Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
"Moana" star Auli'i Cravalho used TikTok and lyrics from an Eminem song to come out as bisexual.

The 19-year-old took to TikTok on Thursday, where she lip-synced portions of Eminem's "Those kinda nights", featuring Ed Sheeran, particularly one that read, "She said: "No, I'm bi'.", reports dailymail.co.uk.

She further...
