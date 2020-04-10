Tory Lanez Keeps His Word + Drops Must-Hear The New Toronto 3 Mixtape Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Rap crooner Tory Lanez has kept his word on delivering pure audio flames for T.G.I.F. The hip-hop superstar has come through with his must-hear The New Toronto 3 studio mixtape. Big Facts On Friday, Tory made dreams come true with his latest solo offering. The project arrived just months after he dropped his CHIXTAPE 5 […]



The post Tory Lanez Keeps His Word + Drops Must-Hear The New Toronto 3 Mixtape appeared first on . Rap crooner Tory Lanez has kept his word on delivering pure audio flames for T.G.I.F. The hip-hop superstar has come through with his must-hear The New Toronto 3 studio mixtape. Big Facts On Friday, Tory made dreams come true with his latest solo offering. The project arrived just months after he dropped his CHIXTAPE 5 […]The post Tory Lanez Keeps His Word + Drops Must-Hear The New Toronto 3 Mixtape appeared first on . 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this SOHH Tory Lanez Keeps His Word + Drops Must-Hear The New Toronto 3 Mixtape https://t.co/iLOFy14edK https://t.co/uvo2rOW3Wg 35 minutes ago K Dubb Tory Lanez Keeps His Word + Drops Must-Hear The New Toronto 3 Mixtape https://t.co/wJJPupiCF9 #music #feedly 48 minutes ago