Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds as She Jokes About Swiping Right on his Trainer

E! Online Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Looks like Ryan Reynolds has a little competition. On Thursday, Blake Lively successfully trolled her husband once again with a hilarious Instagram post. After the Deadpool star gave his...
Credit: Marie Claire - Published
News video: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s Relationship Timeline

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s Relationship Timeline 02:06

 Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are almost celebrating a decade together! Here’s the complete story behind their relationship.

