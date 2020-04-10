‘M*A*S*H’ actor Timothy Brown dead at 82; played 10 years in NFL

Timothy Brown, a former NFL running back who later appeared in both the film and TV versions of “M*A*SH,” died April 4 from complications with dementia, according to reports. He was 82.

