Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > ‘M*A*S*H’ actor Timothy Brown dead at 82; played 10 years in NFL

‘M*A*S*H’ actor Timothy Brown dead at 82; played 10 years in NFL

FOXNews.com Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Timothy Brown, a former NFL running back who later appeared in both the film and TV versions of “M*A*SH,” died April 4 from complications with dementia, according to reports. He was 82.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

The_Couve

MR. GUIDO I used to watch this show, but I can't seem to remember this guy in it... ? 🤔 ‘M*A*S*H’ actor Timothy Brown dies… https://t.co/cDr0qmDgqb 19 minutes ago

MikeVanriel2

Mike Vanriel ‘M*A*S*H’ actor Timothy Brown dies aged 82 following dementia complications https://t.co/Djbop8JfvZ 22 minutes ago

Tiokaybuckskin1

J.T. Waterman https://t.co/fro9tpst6M M*A*S*H actor Timothy Brown, who played in the NFL for 10 years, dies aged 82 34 minutes ago

ToBeSafeNSound

(((Chana הנא))) 'M*A*S*H' actor Timothy Brown dead at 82; played 10 years in NFL - Fox News https://t.co/GPfNZumRIB 56 minutes ago

mst3kharris

Katherine Harris RT @NYDailyNews: “M*A*S*H” actor Timothy Brown has died at 82. The actor and former NFL running back died after complications related to de… 57 minutes ago

TRACIBINGHAM

TRACI BINGHAM Timothy Brown dies of complications from dementia aged 82 https://t.co/hvRUe4t9A5 via @DailyMailCeleb 1 hour ago

eRadioUS

E-Radio.US #e_RadioUS ‘M*A*S*H’ actor Timothy Brown dead at 82; he played 10 years in NFL https://t.co/o1SBpG3Luy https://t.co/v6D5h2yp0D 1 hour ago

ColorMeRed

Color Me Red📌 Timothy Brown dies of complications from dementia aged 82 https://t.co/Gz4fE8WZNH via @DailyMailCeleb 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.