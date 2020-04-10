Global  

Watch Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves Deliver Masks to Police Officers

E! Online Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Alright, alright, alright! On Friday, Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves gave back to their local police officers with a generous donation. To ensure that the first responders...
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Matthew McConaughey plays virtual bingo with senior living facility residents

Matthew McConaughey plays virtual bingo with senior living facility residents 00:35

 Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey recently took part in a game of virtual bingo for residents of a senior living facility in Texas.

