WATCH: President Trump and Jim Acosta Exchange Happy Easter Good Will After Oval Office Prayer

Mediaite Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta exchanged Easter greetings with President Donald Trump on Friday following an Oval Office prayer.
