WATCH: President Trump and Jim Acosta Exchange Happy Easter Good Will After Oval Office Prayer Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta exchanged Easter greetings with President Donald Trump on Friday following an Oval Office prayer. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this anna allen RT @FrancisBrennan: Jim Acosta's question about whether President Trump would listen to the advice of Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx about when to… 3 minutes ago mahmoued Matrawy mohammed WATCH : President Trump and Jim Acosta Exchange Happy Easter Good Will A... https://t.co/FKE3DsLb84 عبر @YouTube 9 minutes ago