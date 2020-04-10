Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Everything We Know About Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin's College Admissions Scandal

Everything We Know About Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin's College Admissions Scandal

E! Online Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
New details continue to emerge about the college admissions scandal involving Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin. It all began on March 12, 2019 when E! News obtained court documents...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Lori Loughlin's legal team suffers blow amid entrapment allegations against U.S. Attorney's office

Lori Loughlin's legal team suffers blow amid entrapment allegations against U.S. Attorney's office 00:48

 Prosecutors in Lori Loughlin's U.S. college admissions case have denied claims they acted unfairly by "entrapping" the defendants.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sugaredkisses81

Honey Bee🍯🐝 RT @usweekly: Everything we know about the college admissions scandal 📚: https://t.co/dcRDJHB34V 46 minutes ago

usweekly

Us Weekly Everything we know about the college admissions scandal 📚: https://t.co/dcRDJHB34V 50 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.