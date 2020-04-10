Global  

JoJo Siwa Recreates Iconic 'Dance Moms' Scene - Watch!

Just Jared Jr Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
JoJo Siwa is recreating one of her iconic scenes from Dance Moms. The 16-year-old musician, dancer and social media superstar took to TikTok to dub the scene where Abby Lee Miller asks her to leave the dance company. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of JoJo Siwa JoJo even recruited her mom to reprise her [...]
