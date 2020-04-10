Global  

Mia Farrow Asks for Prayers After 26-Year-Old Daughter Quincy Hospitalized With Coronavirus

Friday, 10 April 2020
Mia Farrow‘s daughter Quincy is now in hospital care. The 26-year-old daughter of the 75-year-old Rosemary’s Baby actress, who was adopted at the age of one in 1994, has been hospitalized due to coronavirus, her mother confirmed on Friday (April 10). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mia Farrow “A personal request. If you [...]
