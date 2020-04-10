Mia Farrow Asks for Prayers After 26-Year-Old Daughter Quincy Hospitalized With Coronavirus
Friday, 10 April 2020 () Mia Farrow‘s daughter Quincy is now in hospital care. The 26-year-old daughter of the 75-year-old Rosemary’s Baby actress, who was adopted at the age of one in 1994, has been hospitalized due to coronavirus, her mother confirmed on Friday (April 10). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mia Farrow “A personal request. If you [...]
A GROUP OF MINISTERS ON THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS MET TODAY WITH EVERYONE IN MASKS FOR THE FIRST TIME. THE MEETING WAS HELD AT THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND FAMILY WELFARE. INDIA'S TALLY OF COVID-19 CASES ROSE TO 5,734 ON THURSDAY, AFTER AN INCREASE OF 540 IN THE LAST 24 HOURS. SEVENTEEN DEATHS HAVE BEEN...
John Taylor, the bassist for Duran Duran, has revealed that he had coronavirus. In a post on the band’s official Facebook, the 59-year-old musician opened up... Just Jared Also reported by •FOXNews.com