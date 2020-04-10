Global  

Liam Gallagher To Play Show For NHS Workers

Clash Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Liam Gallagher To Play Show For NHS WorkersAt London's O2 Arena...

*Liam Gallagher* is set to play a special show at London's O2 Arena for NHS workers.

The iconic rock frontman has been moved by the dedication of frontline workers during the COVID-19 crisis, and wants to give something back.

Later this year Liam Gallagher will play a concert at London's O2 Arena, with NHS workers getting in free.

A great gesture from the frontman, it takes place on October 29th.



It's an honour to announce that I will be doing a gig for the NHS and careworkers at London’s TheO2 on October 29th. They do an incredible job, we are very lucky to have them. LG x pic.twitter.com/iRfb2RNNNy

— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 10, 2020

Photo Credit: *Ben McQuaide*

