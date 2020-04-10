Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Harvey Weinstein Is Facing a New Sexual Assault Charge in Los Angeles

Harvey Weinstein Is Facing a New Sexual Assault Charge in Los Angeles

Just Jared Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Harvey Weinstein has been hit with yet another sexual assault charge, this time in Los Angeles. – TMZ Dove Cameron is getting honest about what self-care really looks like. – Just Jared Jr This interview is what we needed. – Lainey Gossip Kylie Jenner continues to reign with this title. – DListed Who knew this [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: New Sexual Assault Charged Filed Against Harvey Weinstein

New Sexual Assault Charged Filed Against Harvey Weinstein 00:47

 The new charge adds one felony count of sexual battery by restraint.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PatriotAM1150

The Patriot Weinstein, 68, is now facing five felony counts involving alleged crimes with three women in Los Angeles County. https://t.co/J8CmzTKv2G 37 minutes ago

MkngDrmsReal

DreamsIntoReality17 RT @EyesOnQ: Harvey Weinstein facing fresh sexual assault charge in Los Angeles https://t.co/Esyaf8i53s 1 hour ago

FilmNewsWeb

Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Harvey Weinstein facing new sexual battery charge https://t.co/oguq731Pku https://t.co/vu1yTkd9ot 2 hours ago

People_SA

People Magazine 🇿🇦 SA Harvey Weinstein facing new sexual battery charge - https://t.co/RD19w6biFu 2 hours ago

NaytDX

(((Nate C.))) RT @KFIAM640: Weinstein, 68, is now facing five felony counts involving alleged crimes with three women in Los Angeles County. https://t.c… 2 hours ago

KFIAM640

KFI AM 640 Weinstein, 68, is now facing five felony counts involving alleged crimes with three women in Los Angeles County. https://t.co/CZYZswKAvG 2 hours ago

VideSulizan

Sue Groves RT @thedailybeast: Harvey Weinstein is already awaiting extradition to Los Angeles and is facing four***crimes charges for raping one wom… 2 hours ago

LezaSkky

Leza RT @WSJ: Harvey Weinstein, who is serving a 23-year sentence in New York, is facing a new sexual-assault charge in Los Angeles https://t.co… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.