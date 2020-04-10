Global  

Utah Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell + Rudy Gobert Relationship “Not Salvageable” After COVID-19 Infections

SOHH Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Utah Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell + Rudy Gobert Relationship “Not Salvageable” After COVID-19 InfectionsUtah Jazz stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert are still at odds. The relationship between the two NBA All-Stars and teammates is reportedly “not salvageable” after Gobert wasn’t cautious about the threat of coronavirus, himself testing positive days later. Mitchell soon tested positive after that. Big Facts Their relationship is reportedly totaled beyond fixing. The […]

