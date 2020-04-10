Utah Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell + Rudy Gobert Relationship “Not Salvageable” After COVID-19 Infections Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Utah Jazz stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert are still at odds. The relationship between the two NBA All-Stars and teammates is reportedly “not salvageable” after Gobert wasn’t cautious about the threat of coronavirus, himself testing positive days later. Mitchell soon tested positive after that. Big Facts Their relationship is reportedly totaled beyond fixing. The […]



The post Utah Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell + Rudy Gobert Relationship “Not Salvageable” After COVID-19 Infections appeared first on . Utah Jazz stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert are still at odds. The relationship between the two NBA All-Stars and teammates is reportedly “not salvageable” after Gobert wasn’t cautious about the threat of coronavirus, himself testing positive days later. Mitchell soon tested positive after that. Big Facts Their relationship is reportedly totaled beyond fixing. The […]The post Utah Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell + Rudy Gobert Relationship “Not Salvageable” After COVID-19 Infections appeared first on . 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this ARMANDO GUTIÉRREZ NAÑEZ RT @JazzNationCP: Amid rumors that the Donovan Mitchell-Rudy Gobert relationship is doomed, should the #Jazz think about making a blockbust… 1 minute ago 💔🖤 RT @AndrewDBailey: The Utah Jazz were -8.7 points per 100 possessions (13th percentile) when Donovan Mitchell was on the floor without Rudy… 15 minutes ago SOUL484848 Donovan Mitchell is the guy the Jazz would be more likely to keep. https://t.co/7VYgSKSaVW 27 minutes ago Clint Peterson @spencechecketts We may not like it, but the rift is real, as we reported weeks ago https://t.co/bFDknYTB1j 29 minutes ago SOUL484848 SI's Chris Mannix weighs in on the situation regarding the NBA all-stars and whether the Jazz would look to separat… https://t.co/yyb39H8NfV 31 minutes ago Andy Morgan RT @sltribsports: Gordon Monson gets why Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert got sideways with each other, but also says reports that the feud… 31 minutes ago J Serna The Utah Jazz want Ricky Rubio back for Donovan Mitchell? That’s crazy. https://t.co/jIYogBrxlB 33 minutes ago Gordon Monson Contention? Or contention? Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert must fix the troubles between them: https://t.co/XxxziUORVO 52 minutes ago