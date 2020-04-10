Taylor Swift Promotes Her Brother Austin's Movie on National Siblings Day!

Global  

Taylor Swift has a great reason to be proud of her brother Austin on National Siblings Day – he just released a new movie that he not only stars in, but also helped produce! The 30-year-old singer took to Instagram to help promote Austin‘s new movie, We Summon the Darkness. “It’s National Siblings Day! My [...]
 Taylor Swift has dished out another $3,000 dollars to a fan in need during the coronavirus crisis.

