How Lifetime’s Clark Sisters Biopic Forged Ahead Amid Coronavirus: ‘The Buzz Has Been Very Rewarding’

"The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel" producer Holly Carter discusses the film, premiering Saturday and executive-produced by Queen Latifah, Missy Elliott & Mary J. Blige.

You Might Like

Tweets about this WomenFilmmakersofColor Black Twitter Put On Their Sunday Best For Lifetime’s Clark Sisters Biopic | 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM https://t.co/bhkYg09jEp 24 minutes ago Jae✨ RT @APEntertainment: Dorinda Clark Cole (@DorindaTheRose) of The Clark Sisters has a range of admirers. Missy Elliot, Mary J. Blige and Que… 4 hours ago MPella_ ®️™️ RT @MusicLinkUp: What Music Professionals Need To Know #TodayApril11 How Lifetime's Clark Sisters Biopic Forged Ahead Amid Coronavirus: 'Th… 4 hours ago Terrika Pitre Just watched The Clark Sisters: First Ladies Of Gospel Biopic Movie Starring Aunjanue Ellis as Dr. Mattie Moss Clar… https://t.co/gJhdcQul74 5 hours ago Jennifer Freeman Just watched The Clark Sisters: First Ladies Of Gospel Biopic Movie Starring Aunjanue Ellis as Dr. Mattie Moss Clar… https://t.co/RKNkYF0Sty 5 hours ago Primetweets According To The Internet, Lifetime Movie Network Finally Got a Biopic Right With ‘The Clark Sisters’ https://t.co/2YJl777rCy 6 hours ago Author Kaye The way that this movie has been portrayed. Lifetime DID this biopic! If you haven’t watched The Clark Sisters you… https://t.co/ZhqRKbOcgR 6 hours ago Missundaztood RT @BritniDWrites: Raise your hand if you're ready for @lifetimetv's #TheClarkSisters biopic? 🙌🏿 @journalistorian spoke with the group + @… 6 hours ago