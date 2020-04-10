How Lifetime’s Clark Sisters Biopic Forged Ahead Amid Coronavirus: ‘The Buzz Has Been Very Rewarding’
Friday, 10 April 2020 () "The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel" producer Holly Carter discusses the film, premiering Saturday and executive-produced by Queen Latifah, Missy Elliott & Mary J. Blige.
Comprising five siblings, the Clark Sisters helped make gospel music mainstream in the '60s and '70s. Now, their story is told through a Lifetime biopic. ET Canada's Keshia Chante sat down with stars Kierra Sheard, Shelea Frazier, and executive producer Holly Carter, who share what audiences can...
