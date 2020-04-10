Global  

How Lifetime’s Clark Sisters Biopic Forged Ahead Amid Coronavirus: ‘The Buzz Has Been Very Rewarding’

Billboard.com Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
"The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel" producer Holly Carter discusses the film, premiering Saturday and executive-produced by Queen Latifah, Missy Elliott & Mary J. Blige.
Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Cast Preview 'The Clark Sisters: First Ladies Of Gospel' Biopic

Cast Preview 'The Clark Sisters: First Ladies Of Gospel' Biopic 02:29

 Comprising five siblings, the Clark Sisters helped make gospel music mainstream in the '60s and '70s. Now, their story is told through a Lifetime biopic. ET Canada's Keshia Chante sat down with stars Kierra Sheard, Shelea Frazier, and executive producer Holly Carter, who share what audiences can...

WomenFilmOfColr

WomenFilmmakersofColor Black Twitter Put On Their Sunday Best For Lifetime’s Clark Sisters Biopic | 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM https://t.co/bhkYg09jEp 24 minutes ago

JNICExi

Jae✨ RT @APEntertainment: Dorinda Clark Cole (@DorindaTheRose) of The Clark Sisters has a range of admirers. Missy Elliot, Mary J. Blige and Que… 4 hours ago

MPella_

MPella_ ®️™️ RT @MusicLinkUp: What Music Professionals Need To Know #TodayApril11 How Lifetime's Clark Sisters Biopic Forged Ahead Amid Coronavirus: 'Th… 4 hours ago

TerrikaPitre

Terrika Pitre Just watched The Clark Sisters: First Ladies Of Gospel Biopic Movie Starring Aunjanue Ellis as Dr. Mattie Moss Clar… https://t.co/gJhdcQul74 5 hours ago

JenFreemanXO

Jennifer Freeman Just watched The Clark Sisters: First Ladies Of Gospel Biopic Movie Starring Aunjanue Ellis as Dr. Mattie Moss Clar… https://t.co/RKNkYF0Sty 5 hours ago

Primetweets_PT

Primetweets According To The Internet, Lifetime Movie Network Finally Got a Biopic Right With ‘The Clark Sisters’ https://t.co/2YJl777rCy 6 hours ago

AuthorKayeB

Author Kaye The way that this movie has been portrayed. Lifetime DID this biopic! If you haven’t watched The Clark Sisters you… https://t.co/ZhqRKbOcgR 6 hours ago

This_is_Kala

Missundaztood RT @BritniDWrites: Raise your hand if you're ready for @lifetimetv's #TheClarkSisters biopic? 🙌🏿 @journalistorian spoke with the group + @… 6 hours ago

