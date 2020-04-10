Global  

Curren$y Drops New The Green Tape EP Just In Time For 4/20 Goals

Friday, 10 April 2020
Curren$y Drops New The Green Tape EP Just In Time For 4/20 GoalsLouisiana rapper Curren$y is helping everyone get into an early Smoke Day state of mind. The hip-hop veteran has come through this week with his new The Green Tape EP. Big Facts After mounted anticipation, Spitta delivered his latest audio offering on Friday. The five-track project clocks in at just over thirteen minutes in length. […]

The post Curren$y Drops New The Green Tape EP Just In Time For 4/20 Goals appeared first on .
