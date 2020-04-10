Justin Bieber Under Fire for Talking About His Privilege While Discussing People in Need Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Justin Bieber is facing a lot of backlash on social media right now after he talked about his privilege during an Instagram Live session. The 26-year-old singer was joined by his wife Hailey Bieber and their friend Kendall Jenner while going live in front of thousands of fans. “How blessed are we to be able [...] 👓 View full article

