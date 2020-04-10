Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Justin Bieber Under Fire for Talking About His Privilege While Discussing People in Need

Justin Bieber Under Fire for Talking About His Privilege While Discussing People in Need

Just Jared Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Justin Bieber is facing a lot of backlash on social media right now after he talked about his privilege during an Instagram Live session. The 26-year-old singer was joined by his wife Hailey Bieber and their friend Kendall Jenner while going live in front of thousands of fans. “How blessed are we to be able [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MekoStarr

Gospel Music Justin Bieber Under Fire for Talking About His Privilege While Discussing People in Need 1 hour ago

vashappeninglad

♥ARGENTINA RT @JustJared: Justin Bieber is under fire for the things that he said about his privilege during an Instagram Live today with Hailey and K… 1 hour ago

NorbertMeiller

Norbert Müller Justin Bieber Under Fire for Talking About His Privilege While Discussing People in Need: Justin Bieber is facing a… https://t.co/m7c9SdP7pP 1 hour ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Justin Bieber is under fire for the things that he said about his privilege during an Instagram Live today with Hai… https://t.co/TopTTIPzir 2 hours ago

bieberbookclub

Justin Bieber Books LA Bars Allegedly Served Alcohol to Underage Justin Bieber, Kylie Jenner - Eater LA https://t.co/4TYNWiucnn 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.