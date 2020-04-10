Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Justin Timberlake Reveals What Son Silas Really Thinks About Trolls World Tour

Justin Timberlake Reveals What Son Silas Really Thinks About Trolls World Tour

E! Online Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Justin Timberlake has already screened Trolls World Tour for his biggest critic. We're, of course, talking about his 5-year-old son, Silas Randall Timberlake. E!'s own Justin...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Justin Timberlake discusses pressures of producing music for second Trolls film

Justin Timberlake discusses pressures of producing music for second Trolls film 00:57

 Justin Timberlake reflects on the pressures of creating a bigger and better soundtrack for the second Trolls movie and comments on the importance of being exposed to different genres of music. Trolls World Tour is available to watch on demand across UK streaming platforms now.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.