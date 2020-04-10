Knives Out, Trolls 2 and the new movies you can now watch at home Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published 8 hours ago What to Stream for Movie Night! 05:54 TGIF! Am I right? Fridays are our favorite because that means... nationally syndicated radio film critic Ryan Jay is joining us! This week he is sharing all the best movies and new releases to enjoy at home. Stay tuned to see what should be on your movie night playlist! Ryan's Top Picks for the Week... You Might Like

Tweets about this GameMaster Knives Out, Trolls 2 and the new movies you can now watch at home https://t.co/2NUvZn17ES 23 minutes ago GamerIntel Knives Out, Trolls 2 and the new movies you can now watch at home https://t.co/g1Ptw5IB0E https://t.co/iZ7aJkBn6a 54 minutes ago iTunes Movie Deals Top 5 UK Films: 1. Jumanji: The Next Level - Jake Kasdan 2. Trolls World Tour - Walt Dohrn 3. Knives Out - Rian Jo… https://t.co/fMIVHhF4dG 18 hours ago iTunes Movie Deals Top 5 UK Films: 1. Jumanji: The Next Level - Jake Kasdan 2. Trolls World Tour - Walt Dohrn 3. Knives Out - Rian Jo… https://t.co/FGcnZP50A2 2 days ago