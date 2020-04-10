Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Knives Out, Trolls 2 and the new movies you can now watch at home

Knives Out, Trolls 2 and the new movies you can now watch at home

Polygon Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published
News video: What to Stream for Movie Night!

What to Stream for Movie Night! 05:54

 TGIF! Am I right? Fridays are our favorite because that means... nationally syndicated radio film critic Ryan Jay is joining us! This week he is sharing all the best movies and new releases to enjoy at home. Stay tuned to see what should be on your movie night playlist! Ryan's Top Picks for the Week...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TotalVideogame

GameMaster Knives Out, Trolls 2 and the new movies you can now watch at home https://t.co/2NUvZn17ES 23 minutes ago

GamerIntel

GamerIntel Knives Out, Trolls 2 and the new movies you can now watch at home https://t.co/g1Ptw5IB0E https://t.co/iZ7aJkBn6a 54 minutes ago

iTunesMovieDeal

iTunes Movie Deals Top 5 UK Films: 1. Jumanji: The Next Level - Jake Kasdan 2. Trolls World Tour - Walt Dohrn 3. Knives Out - Rian Jo… https://t.co/fMIVHhF4dG 18 hours ago

iTunesMovieDeal

iTunes Movie Deals Top 5 UK Films: 1. Jumanji: The Next Level - Jake Kasdan 2. Trolls World Tour - Walt Dohrn 3. Knives Out - Rian Jo… https://t.co/FGcnZP50A2 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.