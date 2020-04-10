Global  

Former M*A*S*H Star Timothy Brown Passes Away at 82

Just Jared Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Actor and football star Timothy Brown has died at the age of 82, earlier this week. The former actor and athlete passed away from complications related to dementia, Fox News is reporting. Timothy was one of four actors who appeared in both the film and television versions of M*A*S*H. In the film, he portrayed Cpl. [...]
