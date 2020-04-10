Global  

Lauren Alaina Bonds Over Love of Fast Food With Trisha Yearwood

Just Jared Jr Friday, 10 April 2020
Lauren Alaina shares a hug with Trisha Yearwood on her show Trisha’s Southern Kitchen! The 25-year-old country singer will be joining the country legend for an episode about fast food on Saturday (April 11). “I wish Trisha Year-WOOD give me another hug like this. She is the best. I’m so thankful for her friend-CHIP and [...]
