Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Enjoy #Couchella Weekend With a Free Burger From Postmates & Shake Shack

Enjoy #Couchella Weekend With a Free Burger From Postmates & Shake Shack

Billboard.com Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Postmates & Shake Shack will deliver free burgers to music fans celebrating #Couchella this weekend, which would've been the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TSMN_TStvMedia

TSMNvirtual RT @BluePurpleMusic: Enjoy #Couchella Weekend With a Free Burger From Postmates & Shake Shack https://t.co/gv1OzXbD3f #billboard #musicnews… 47 minutes ago

BluePurpleMusic

Jan Jansen Music Enjoy #Couchella Weekend With a Free Burger From Postmates & Shake Shack https://t.co/gv1OzXbD3f #billboard… https://t.co/MVF22Gx4JB 48 minutes ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Enjoy #Couchella Weekend With a Free Burger From Postmates & Shake Shack https://t.co/pw9lqfAA60 #music #feedly 48 minutes ago

sirenaboricua11

🇵🇷🧜🏻‍♀️Iris I would be on a flight to Coachella today but instead I'll reminisce about last yr and the yrs before that and enjo… https://t.co/BTD0ru1AVV 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.