Postmates & Shake Shack will deliver free burgers to music fans celebrating #Couchella this weekend, which would've been the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

You Might Like

Tweets about this TSMNvirtual RT @BluePurpleMusic: Enjoy #Couchella Weekend With a Free Burger From Postmates & Shake Shack https://t.co/gv1OzXbD3f #billboard #musicnews… 47 minutes ago Jan Jansen Music Enjoy #Couchella Weekend With a Free Burger From Postmates & Shake Shack https://t.co/gv1OzXbD3f #billboard… https://t.co/MVF22Gx4JB 48 minutes ago K Dubb Enjoy #Couchella Weekend With a Free Burger From Postmates & Shake Shack https://t.co/pw9lqfAA60 #music #feedly 48 minutes ago 🇵🇷🧜🏻‍♀️Iris I would be on a flight to Coachella today but instead I'll reminisce about last yr and the yrs before that and enjo… https://t.co/BTD0ru1AVV 2 days ago