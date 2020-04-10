Billie Eilish says she 'can't win' after being criticized for swimsuit post Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Billie Eilish is hitting back at folks criticizing her for sharing a “tame” swimsuit post of herself earlier this year -- during a tropical vacation --while being a proponent for body positivity. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Justin Kamka Billie Eilish says she got shamed after wearing a swimsuit: 'If I wore a dress to something, I would be hated for i… https://t.co/QZHaIX9ikW 44 minutes ago Elena Thompson Billie Eilish says she got shamed after wearing a swimsuit: 'If I wore a dress to something, I would be hated for i… https://t.co/HyQFKD0mqh 8 hours ago steven Billie Eilish says she got shamed after wearing a swimsuit: 'If I wore a dress to something, I would be hated for i… https://t.co/PrFIfa5yLq 9 hours ago Yahoo Entertainment Billie Eilish says she got shamed after wearing a swimsuit: 'If I wore a dress to something, I would be hated for i… https://t.co/xVUUKbuIhE 11 hours ago UBNM Billie Eilish says she got shamed after wearing a swimsuit: 'If I wore a dress to something, I would be hated for i… https://t.co/T1NIWUBUOg 12 hours ago Derek M Jameson Billie Eilish says she got shamed after wearing a swimsuit: 'If I wore a dress to something, I would be hated for i… https://t.co/ylAUCCbQk9 13 hours ago Post of Asia Billie Eilish says she got shamed after wearing a swimsuit: 'If I wore a dress to something, I would be hated for i… https://t.co/FJFPZy4uvw 13 hours ago Gina Lawriw Billie Eilish says she got shamed after wearing a swimsuit: 'If I wore a dress to something, I wo... https://t.co/QrgaFhZJpi via @YahooEnt 13 hours ago