Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Fede Alvarez Set To Direct Zombie Pandemic Movie '16 States'

Fede Alvarez Set To Direct Zombie Pandemic Movie '16 States'

Just Jared Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Fede Álvarez is attached to direct Lionsgate’s upcoming movie, 16 States. THR reports that the script, which was penned last year, is very timely with its’ subject matter. The script concentrates on “a pandemic, this time with zombies, with a story of a mother trying to reach her family at the center of it.” The [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

scotty1123

Scotty Wright RT @Borys_Kit: Breaking: Fede Alvarez tackling timely subject matter - pandemic via the lens of the zombie genre - with 16 STATES, a hot sp… 9 minutes ago

dat_one_dude_11

Alonzo Hubbard RT @BDisgusting: 'Evil Dead' Director's '16 States' is a Pandemic-Themed Zombie Horror Film! https://t.co/zJYDnsiyVu 31 minutes ago

wustoo

Wustoo ’16 States’: ‘Don’t Breathe’ Director Fede Alvarez to Direct Zombie Pandemic Movie for Lionsgate https://t.co/oBPPYzszbe 36 minutes ago

U_S_Ace

Acing Entertainment Fede Alvarez, director of Evil Dead, to direct Lionsgate's 16 states thriller. A mother must travel through 16 sta… https://t.co/YzhzwYieg6 44 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com There's a zombie pandemic movie coming and here are all the details: https://t.co/SQfNEhQZWu 1 hour ago

RoseParamore7

Rose 🇻🇪•🌈 RT @DiscussingFilm: Fede Alvarez is set to direct Lionsgate’s ‘16 STATES’, a film which focuses on a woman trying to reach her family durin… 1 hour ago

SteveVFX

Steve Bray RT @HorrorNews: Fede Alvarez Signs Up to Direct Zombie Pandemic Thriller ’16 States’ https://t.co/XGLIkqx5zW #FedeAlvarez @fedalvar #16Sta… 2 hours ago

TheReelGay

🌈 The Reel Gay 🎥 RT @slashfilm: '16 States': 'Don't Breathe' Director Fede Alvarez to Direct Zombie Pandemic Movie for Lionsgate https://t.co/pFvuG5OLx5 htt… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.