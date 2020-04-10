Fede Alvarez Set To Direct Zombie Pandemic Movie '16 States'

Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Fede Álvarez is attached to direct Lionsgate’s upcoming movie, 16 States. THR reports that the script, which was penned last year, is very timely with its’ subject matter. The script concentrates on “a pandemic, this time with zombies, with a story of a mother trying to reach her family at the center of it.” The [...] 👓 View full article

