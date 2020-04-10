Global  

Kelly Clarkson Releases a Furniture Collection with Wayfair - Shop Her Favorite Pieces!

Just Jared Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Kelly Clarkson has officially launched her Kelly Clarkson Home collection with Wayfair, one of the world’s largest online destinations for the home. The collection features 550 pieces of affordable French Country style furniture and decor, spanning everything for the living room, dining room, bedroom, home office, as well as textiles, decor and lighting. Kelly‘s collection [...]
