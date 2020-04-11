Global  

Rupert Grint Expecting His First Child

AceShowbiz Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
The 'Harry Potter' actor is going to be adding father to his resume as his girlfriend of nine years, Georgia Groome, is pregnant with their first child together.
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Rupert Grint to become a dad

Rupert Grint to become a dad 01:03

 Rupert Grint is to become a father for the first time after confirming his girlfriend Georgia Groome is expecting the couple's first child.

