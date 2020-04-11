Rupert Grint Expecting His First Child
|
|
Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
The 'Harry Potter' actor is going to be adding father to his resume as his girlfriend of nine years, Georgia Groome, is pregnant with their first child together.
|
Credit: Bang Media - Published
Rupert Grint to become a dad 01:03
Rupert Grint is to become a father for the first time after confirming his girlfriend Georgia Groome is expecting the couple's first child.
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
Supporting Your Child's Immune System
Immune systems are on everyone's mind right now, and if you have children you definitely worry about theirs as well. Turning to the correct supplements and probiotics is important and can keep..
Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 06:56Published
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this