Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Christina Grimmie’s Boyfriend Stephen Rezza Keeps Her Voice Alive in ‘Hard Mode’

Christina Grimmie’s Boyfriend Stephen Rezza Keeps Her Voice Alive in ‘Hard Mode’

Billboard.com Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
When 22-year-old Christina Grimmie, The Voice star and YouTube sensation, was fatally shot at her concert in 2016, it took a heavy toll on her boyfriend Stephen Rezza.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ParkerEternal

DJ Parker Christina Grimmie’s Boyfriend Stephen Rezza Keeps Her Voice Alive in ‘Hard Mode’ https://t.co/lac29pU18c 22 minutes ago

farther_go

GoFarther Christina Grimmie’s Boyfriend Stephen Rezza Keeps Her Voice Alive in ‘Hard Mode’ https://t.co/6b3lrWix6T 22 minutes ago

Booth_Lenders

BoothLenders Christina Grimmie’s Boyfriend Stephen Rezza Keeps Her Voice Alive in ‘Hard Mode’ https://t.co/X0mU4S2H4G 22 minutes ago

BluePurpleMusic

Jan Jansen Music Christina Grimmie’s Boyfriend Stephen Rezza Keeps Her Voice Alive in ‘Hard Mode’ https://t.co/3X5EPTviD4 #billboard… https://t.co/KOLCus1cQR 49 minutes ago

noteoperator51

lol rofl_blip RT @ETCanada: Late #TheVoice star Christina Grimmie's boyfriend Stephen Rezza releases new track #HardMode https://t.co/kJCDiGk6R9 8 hours ago

ETCanada

ET Canada Late #TheVoice star Christina Grimmie's boyfriend Stephen Rezza releases new track #HardMode https://t.co/kJCDiGk6R9 8 hours ago

ETCanada

ET Canada Late singer Christina Grimmie's boyfriend Stephen Rezza pays tribute to her with new track #HardMode https://t.co/ji1rh6tL9G 13 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.