Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > 'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint, girlfriend Georgia expecting first child together

'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint, girlfriend Georgia expecting first child together

FOXNews.com Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
“Harry Potter” star Rupert Grint and his girlfriend Georgia Groome are expecting their first child together.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Rupert Grint to become a dad

Rupert Grint to become a dad 01:03

 Rupert Grint is to become a father for the first time after confirming his girlfriend Georgia Groome is expecting the couple's first child.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.