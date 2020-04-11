Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Camila & Matthew McConaughey Donate 80,000 Protective Masks to Healthcare Workers

Camila & Matthew McConaughey Donate 80,000 Protective Masks to Healthcare Workers

Just Jared Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
Camila and Matthew McConaughey have partnered with Bethenny Frankel‘s disaster relief initiative BStrong to provide protective masks to people on the frontlines in Texas. The couple were able to immediately provide approximately 80,000 protective masks to healthcare workers, firefighters, police officers, and others with the equipment they need across Texas, Louisiana and nationwide. “We are [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PeachyReece

Reece France RT @GregAbbott_TX: Alright alright alright. @McConaughey thank you for donating face masks to Austin’s brave first responders. #TexansHel… 41 seconds ago

cassianelwes

cassian elwes RT @JustJared: Camila and Matthew McConaughey have donated 80,000 protective masks to people working on the frontlines of the coronavirus p… 2 minutes ago

3Robidasdallas

Hockey Dude (not THE hockey Stephane) Matthew and Camila McConaughey donate masks to Austin first responders https://t.co/RBslcHhqxp 14 minutes ago

KTULNews

Tulsa's Channel 8 Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila donated masks to Austin first responders. https://t.co/WaTUms3o2v 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.