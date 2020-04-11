Global  

Kristin Chenoweth Sings as Carole Baskin, Performs Song from Her Perspective - Listen Now!

Just Jared Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
Kristin Chenoweth Sings as Carole Baskin, Performs Song from Her Perspective - Listen Now!Kristin Chenoweth is performing the role of Carole Baskin in a Tiger King parody musical written by her longtime friend Andrew Lippa! While they’re in quarantine, Andrew has been writing songs for a parody of the Netflix series and Kristin recorded one from Carole‘s perspective. “Little Pieces” is an anthem for Carole and the song [...]
Credit: WatchMojo - Published
News video: Top 10 Worst Things Done by the Cast of Tiger King

Top 10 Worst Things Done by the Cast of Tiger King 12:18

 Hey all you cool cats and kittens! Now that's probably the nicest thing Carole Baskin's ever said. Today we're counting down the top 10 worst things done by the cast of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.

