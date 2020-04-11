Kristin Chenoweth Sings as Carole Baskin, Performs Song from Her Perspective - Listen Now!

Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Kristin Chenoweth is performing the role of Carole Baskin in a Tiger King parody musical written by her longtime friend Andrew Lippa! While they’re in quarantine, Andrew has been writing songs for a parody of the Netflix series and Kristin recorded one from Carole‘s perspective. “Little Pieces” is an anthem for Carole and the song [...] Kristin Chenoweth is performing the role of Carole Baskin in a Tiger King parody musical written by her longtime friend Andrew Lippa! While they’re in quarantine, Andrew has been writing songs for a parody of the Netflix series and Kristin recorded one from Carole‘s perspective. “Little Pieces” is an anthem for Carole and the song [...] 👓 View full article

