Babyface Reveals He & His Family Tested Positive For Coronavirus & Are Now on Road To Recovery

Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds has revealed that he had tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus in a new Instagram. The 62-year-old singer, who is celebrating his birthday today, took to the social media network to thank fans for their birthday wishes. “I feel so blessed to be able to celebrate another birthday. I tested positive for [...] 👓 View full article



