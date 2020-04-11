Watch Video: Johnny Lever's gives an hilarious warning to coronavirus Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Comedian Johnny Lever has been doing his best to lighten up the mood of people in the midst of coronavirus outbreak. On Friday, he uploaded a hilarious video on social media in which he is seen giving warning to the deadly virus. "Corona...ab tera rona shuru hojaega .. aisa bhagega tu ...bhagega tu corona ..mangega na tu... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Viral Hog Content - Published 4 days ago Even Snakes Are Staying at Home During the Pandemic 00:46 Occurred on April 6, 2020 / North Sioux City, South Dakota, USA Info from Licensor: "The video of the Garter snakes was taken near a state park in South Dakota. Park visitors noticed some activity in the area for the last couple of days. I manage the park so I have been visiting the hibernaculum. I... You Might Like

Tweets about this