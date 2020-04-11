Ashley Graham recalls one model saying she was too 'large' for Sports Illustrated Swim cover
Saturday, 11 April 2020 () Ashley Graham made history in 2016 when she became the first size-16 model to land on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s highly desired Swimsuit Edition and was championed for being a pioneer for body positivity and inclusion, however, according to the new mother, not everyone was on board with her gracing the coveted cover.
