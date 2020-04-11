Ashley Graham recalls one model saying she was too 'large' for Sports Illustrated Swim cover

Ashley Graham made history in 2016 when she became the first size-16 model to land on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s highly desired Swimsuit Edition and was championed for being a pioneer for body positivity and inclusion, however, according to the new mother, not everyone was on board with her gracing the coveted cover. 👓 View full article



