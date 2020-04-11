Global  

Sandra Bullock & Her Kids Donate KN95 Masks To Medical Professionals

Just Jared Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
Sandra Bullock is giving back to healthcare workers at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. The 55-year-old Oscar winner, her kids Laila and Louis and boyfriend Bryan Randall, have donated 6,000 KN95 masks to the healthcare professionals who are working to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Bryan revealed on his Instagram Story (via People), that it was [...]
