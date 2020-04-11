Sandra Bullock & Her Kids Donate KN95 Masks To Medical Professionals Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Sandra Bullock is giving back to healthcare workers at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. The 55-year-old Oscar winner, her kids Laila and Louis and boyfriend Bryan Randall, have donated 6,000 KN95 masks to the healthcare professionals who are working to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Bryan revealed on his Instagram Story (via People), that it was [...] 👓 View full article

