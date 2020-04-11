Global  

Burning Man Festival 2020 Canceled Due To Coronavirus

Just Jared Saturday, 11 April 2020
The 2020 Burning Man Festival has officially been canceled. CEO Marian Goodell explained the decision in a video message, along with a statement about it. “After much listening, discussion, and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision not to build Black Rock City in 2020,” the statement, which was posted to the Burning Man [...]
